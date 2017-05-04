Schools told to provide info

THE National Schools rugby league competition is expected to start this weekend in Port Moresby after schools tender the relevant documentation for the participating students and get approval from the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

Schools competition senior officer Toksy Nema said the PNGRFL- sanctioned competition would start four coordinators had been appointed in the National Capital District to take charge of the schools comp in for Port Moresby North East, North West, South and Motu-Koitabu.

He said the schools were required to provide relevant documents like parent concent forms and birth certificates for their players.

Nema said he has written to all the schools in NCD outlining the requirements in order to be eligible to participate in the competition.

Moresby South had games run last weekend but Nema said they were not sanctioned.

