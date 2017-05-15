Schools urged to back govt plan

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SCHOOLS need to provide educational support to assist the government’s plan to boost the business sector, the Institute of Business Studies University vice-chancellor Edward Silva says.

He said to make a resourceful country like Papua New Guinea rich, human resources needed to be educated.

“We say the country is so full of resources, but how can we unleash their richness if we do not have the knowledge to do so” Silva said.

He made reference to the government’s plan to develop 500,000 small to medium enterprises (SME), saying IBSU is catering for the plan by developing support through education.

“We are offering two degree programmes that have four business courses each that include marketing, accounting and human resource,” Silva said.

“One of the two programmes is from Southern Cross University, Australia, and the PNG degree programme is based on the country’s education framework.

“We established the innovative university concept which is different from other universities in the world and is research-based because there is no university without research.

“The concept is student centred instead of teacher-centred so students will be well experienced in having education and it’s going to be limited to their academic level in the campus.”

IBSU also provide pathway courses for secondary dropouts to also work their way into the university level.

“Young people must be encouraged to plan themselves as it is important that they understand the importance of the business sector and realise their potential in making a difference,” he said.

“The country will not be in the third level countries anymore if we start educating ourselves and eventually work for ourselves.”

