Schools use culture to show what Independence means to students

CULTURE is the flavour of the week as two Port Moresby schools celebrate Independence with special shows tomorrow.

Gordon Secondary and Port Moresby Grammar schools, in East Boroko, will stage cultural items highlighting the multicultural mix of students and what Independence means to them.

Gordon Secondary principal George Kenega said parents were helping.

Students from the 22 provinces attending the school will showcase their own traditional singing and dancing. The event is being put together by the Student Representative Council with the support of the school administration.

Students Maria Billy and Frank Wandiza said the event helps to keep their culture alive.

At Port Moresby Grammar, deputy principal Nick Moreton, said the school’s annual Diriman show production will be the highlight of the week.

The storyline “will take the audience on an emotional journey that embraces some of the key cultural challenges facing young preople of PNG today,” Morton said.

“In celebration of PNG’s Independence Day, the school’s dance theatre will perform a number of cultural dances reflecting on the creative history of the country.”

Teacher Brenda Kekeao said the traditional dances were more contemporary but still focused on keeping cultural values intact.

The Gordon Secondary event is on all day.

At Port Moresby Grammar, the shows start at 3pm with singing and an art and craft gallery display.

Like this: Like Loading...