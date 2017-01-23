Schram refutes claims on social media

By NICHOLAS SIREO

PNG University of Technology vice-chancellor Dr Albert Schram has refuted claims on social media that the university was laying off its staff.

He said during the festive season some temporary contracts were mistakenly not renewed and the university had corrected the mistake.

“Some temporary contracts were not renewed by error and for that reason we apologise to the families who were affected. These claims on social media are not true,” Schram told The National.

He said Unitech was a responsible employer that took “utmost care” with staff matters.

He also said they were forced to reorganise due to directives from the Treasury Department following a 10 per cent cut in their funding.

“This year we have received a cut in our funding therefore, we cannot rule out that some painful measures may be taken in the future. As a matter of fact we are working very hard to convince the government to undo the cut in our budget,” Schram said.

Meanwhile, Unitech is looking to open its first satellite campus in Kundiawa in March.

Schram said they had an agreement with the Chimbu government to expand the university and offer more spaces for the non-school leavers.

“The satellite campus at Chimbu will enable us to increase the number of intakes in the coming years without exhausting the facilities at the main campus,” he said.

