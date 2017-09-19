Scores welcome home Kabwum MP Basa

By JUNIOR UKAHA

Scores of people turned up at Yalumet Station in the remote Kabwum district of Morobe on Saturday to welcome home their MP Patrick Basa.

The MP’s homecoming coincided with the country’s Independence Day celebrations. Basa joined the Government coalition and was rewarded with the Fisheries and Marine Resources Ministry.

Basa returned to his people at the weekend after almost two months – as minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources and Parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic Party.

People travelled as far as Derim, Yus, Wasu and Yalumet headwaters to see Basa.

The MP, escorted by his wife and daughter, arrived in a helicopter on Saturday morning to a roaring welcome at the station.

People hugged him and shed tears of joy.

“I was given a senior economic portfolio in the O’Neill-Abel Government,” Basa said.

“This is a plus for the people of Kabwum and Morobe.”

Basa gave K100,000 to the people to celebrate Independence.

