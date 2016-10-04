Scorpions hammer Vanama to make final

EDA Scorpions booked the first 2016 men’s premier grand final berth when they defeated Vanama three sets to one in the NCD Volleyball Association at Taurama Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Scorpions started at a fast pace with good passing, attack combinations and defence featuring Sam Toa, Onne Koi Jr, Heni Peter, Alex Solien, Moha Mea and setter, Alpha Pala to win the first two sets.

Sensing defeat, Vanama hit back with George David, Lahui One, More Solomon, Jason Nauga, Ham Oscar and Jeffery Charlie (until he was substituted by Dustin Tom) while young Manti Lohia controlled the sets well to win the third set.

Looking for reinforcement, the stingers introduced Giaralema Gima for Heni and Ula Gima for Alex.

The move added height at the net and variety in Scorpion’s offence.

Vanama struggled to score; passes and Manti’s sets were there, unfortunately they (Vanama) could not convert them into kills and that hurt them as Scorpions cruised to win the fourth set and the match 3 sets to one.

Vailima continued their journey of upsets, adding Jamas to their list of causalities with 3-1 victory.

Graham Oeka, Gerea Kila, Vali Kali, David John with setters, Graham Numa and Peter Jack were on fire and not yielding enough space to Jamas.

Vailima will face Vanama in the preliminary final this Saturday.

Ela Motors stretched PTPSL Telikom before surrendering 3-2 in the tie breaker in the women’s premier major semifinal. Telikom won: 26-24, 25-19, 11-25, 15-15 and 15-11.

Vailima eliminated Eda Scorpions in the decider: 25-19, 25-27, 14-25, 25-22 and 15-10 in the women’s premier minor semi-final. Ela motors will play Vailima in the sudden death this Saturday.

Jamas unseated Ela Motors and booked the first grand final seat in the men’s major semifinal while MJ Electrical U-Mi yet eliminated Telikom in the same division.

U-Mi Yet will face Ela Motors this weekend for the last grand final spot.

