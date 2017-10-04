Scots take innings lead

SCOTLAND batted all day on day three of their Intercontinental Cup four-day match against Papua New Guinea to finish on 482/9 at stumps and take a first innings lead of 78 runs yesterday.

The highlight of the day was Scotland’s Richard Berrington scoring a well-deserved century.

The South African-born top order batsman compiled an impressive 129 runs to put his side in the box seat with a day’s play left in the International Cricket Council-sanctioned fixture.

Starting the day at 189/4, Berrington and Craig Wallace negated the Hebou PNG Barramundis’ bowlers in the first half hour before Norman Vanua trapped Wallace (23) leg before wicket to leave the visitors in a vulnerable position at 223/5.

Then Michael Leask (58) and Berrington came together to put on 91 runs for the sixth wicket to take the game away for the Barramundis before Nosiana Pokana dismissed Leask.

Berrington continued on after lunch to post a magnificent, patient century (off 297 balls) which included 15 boundaries to take the game right away from the hosts before Barramundis’ captain, Assad Vala stumped him.

Safyaan Sharif, the star with the ball for Scotland made a valuable 25 runs, while Mark Watt (61 not out) and Chris Sole (14 not out) was able to take Scotland to 482/9.

Mahuru Dai was the pick of the PNG bowlers taking 3-91 off 37 overs while Chad Soper was the only other multiple wicket-taker, taking 2-54 off 26 overs.

The final day’s play starts at 10am at Amini Park, with PNG looking to take the last wicket quickly and then bat to reduce the margin.

Match Summary

1st Innings — PNG 404 (Norman Vanua 64, Chad Soper 60, Sese Bau 51, Lega Siaka 48, Jack Vare-Kevere 42, Damien Ravu 32; Safyaan Sharif 4-94, Michael Leask 2-40, Alasdair Evans 2-99); Scotland 482/9 (Richie Berrington 129, Mark Watt 61 not out, Michael Leask 58, George Munsey 53, Calum Macleod 49; Mahuru Dai 3-91, Chad Soper 2-54, Assad Vala 1-23, Lega Siaka 1-27).

