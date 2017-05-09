Scrum Lae starts schools rugby union programme

A SCHOOLS rugby union programme was launched on Saturday at Scrum Oval in Lae, witnessed by invited guests, teachers and students.

The programme, to be run by the Supporters Club of Rugby Union in Morobe (Scrum) rugby development officer Robin Tarere, has been in existence for the last 20 years.

“This year will be the programme’s twentieth year and I am privileged to say that some of the teachers here today (Saturday) had gone through the programme when it first started.”

Tarere said since the programme started, many have gone on through to represent the province and the country.

He said Scrum managed the junior programme in Morobe by supplying balls, training cones, uniforms and other items.

“We also support the senior competition and part of our sponsorship is insurance cover for the players.

That is well covered under the insurance policy,” Tarere said.

“We have extended the programme in Lae, Bulolo, Huon Gulf, Nawaeb and Markham.”

