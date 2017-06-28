Scrutineers urged not to delay polling

EAST New Britain election manager Joap Voivoi is urging scrutineers of candidates in the province not to delay the polling process unnecessarily.

Since polling began on Saturday in parts of East New Britain, scrutineers have been present at polling sites.

There have been reports of scrutineers in Kokopo demanding to know why ballot boxes were being transported in tinted-window vehicles. They should be transported in open back and clear-window vehicles, they said.

Voivoi said that there should not be issues with serial numbers on ballot boxes as they were read out in the morning when they were taken out of the container and in the afternoon when they were being stored back in the container.

“Some of these issues that are being raised by scrutineers are minor and must not delay polling to start and finish on time,” he said.

“If they have complaints, they can bring them to court 14 days after the close of writs, but polling must go ahead.”

Voivoi reminded voters to come on time to vote as polling was from 8am to 6pm.

He said the issue of names missing on the common roll was being experienced nationwide.

East New Britain has progressed well into polling since it began on Saturday in Kokopo, Gazelle, Rabaul and Pomio.

