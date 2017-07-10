Scrutineers warned about disruptions

SCRUTINEERS who disrupt the counting process will be fined K200 or removed from the venue, Morobe election manager Simon Soheke says.

Soheke issued the warning to scrutineers of candidates who attended a brief training session yesterday at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae.

The training was organised by the Electoral Commission and was aimed at educating scrutineers about the counting process and how they were expected to behave once they were at the venue.

Soheke said for the regional seat, he expected only three scrutineers to be inside the counting area at anyone time and they should conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

