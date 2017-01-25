Scrutinise illegal use of National Crest

The business index sections of the two daily newspapers are usually full of advertisements relating to training offered by private training institutes.

These entities offer a range of courses leading to professional qualifications at certificate and diploma levels.

My concern is that of a particular institute, which appears to be a private entity but is using the National Crest.

In fact, there others too but the KTI is more notable.

Section 10 of the National Identity Act 1971 states that it is illegal for non-State instrumentality or agency to use the National Crest.

The specific provisions are quoted below:

A person who, not being authorized by the Head of State, acting on advice, or otherwise by law, directly or indirectly–

prints or publishes, or causes to be printed or published;

sends or delivers to or serves on, or causes to be sent or delivered to or served on, any person; or,

Any written or printed matter in or on which there appears the national emblem, or any token or symbol so nearly resembling the national emblem as to be capable of being readily mistaken for it, in such a manner or in such circumstances as to be likely to lead other persons to believe that he is so authorised, is guilty of an offence.

I am not sure how long this company and any other that uses the National Crest or other national symbols to gain leverage in pursuit of wealth have been using it.

They should be made to pay a fine that should act as a deterrent.

Nationalist

Waigani, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...