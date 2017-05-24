SDA church members clean Port Moresby

By NAOMI WASE

ABOUT 10,000 Seventh-Day Adventist Church members in the National Capital District took part in a community service clean up around the city on Sunday.

They cleaned streets, market places, drains and other areas as part of their church’s Total Member Involvement (TMI) programme.

Total Member Involvement is an initiative of the SDA church worldwide for every member of the church to provide both spiritual and physical in his or her community.

District director Ps Kadasa Damaro said SDA church members in NCD wanted to give back to the communities they lived in.

“We want to give back to the community that we are part of and it’s also a way of saying thank you to our government and our leaders,” Damaro told The National.

He said they were thinking about what they would do to help the city and came up with this initiative.

“Children, young people and elderly people started working from 5am to 12 noon in their own areas and markets and public places,” Kadasa said.

He said this activity would continue on a monthly basis in order to help keep the city clean.

