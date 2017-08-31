SDA group helps Hanuabada fire victims

The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s community services (ACS), led by its National Capital District president Veronica Baliki, visited the victims of the fire that ravaged homes at Hanuabada village recently.

ACS director of the Central Papua Conference (CPC) Keke Omoa was among the team and shared his conviction.

“The way of the Gospel is to go out and assist the people who are in need,” Omoa said.

“The affected people need our help and we need to act and translate love from the pulpits of our churches into action.”

The team donated 15 bales of second-hand clothing, food items and kitchen utensils.

ACS members of Hohola church have also been cooking for the victims.

This arrangement is estimated to last for a month depending on the availability of donations for members and the community.

Omoa urged all members of the Adventist churches in NCD to come together and support the affected fire victims at their time of suffering, pain and loss of properties and homes.

Non-perishable food items, clothing, cooking utensils and other donations can be brought to local Adventists churches in NCD, the Adventist NCD office at Kunai St, Hohola or the CPC office at Ela Beach.

For enquires, call CPC head office on 321 1178.

