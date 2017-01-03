Sea piracy to be addressed, says Wampe

SEA piracy along the Northern-Morobe provincial border will now be addressed better, says Morobe provincial police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe.

Wampe told The National yesterday that a new police post had been established in the Morobe Patrol Post area and four policemen were been dispatched there last Friday to address sea piracy and other law and order problems along the border.

Wampe said the policemen were sent there following public complaints about sea piracy in the area.

Wampe said the Morobe Patrol Post had been a bustling government station in the past but police withdraw from the area about 20 years ago for unknown reasons.

He said since then, law and order problems including sea piracy have increased.

“We stationed four police men there last Friday,” he said.

“In the past our rural policing unit used to go to the area once a complaint is registered.

“This will now stop as we have police officers permanently stationed on the ground to deal with law and order issues.

“They will also target sea pirates because that place in known for sea piracy.”

Wampe said the policemen would be under the command of Snr Const James Maiwana, a former memebr of Bulolo-based Mobile Squad 15.

The officers have been provided houses and a vehicle.

Wampe said a boat would later be given to them intercept sea pirates.

“I thank the Huon Gulf district and the local MP Ross Seymour for funding the infrastructures for the policemen. The district has used its DSIP to assist police address law and order problems in the district.”

Wampe appealed to all villagers to support the policemen who would be working and living among them.

