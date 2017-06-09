Sea of yellow expected on Sunday

RESIDENTS in Port Moresby and nine other centres will hit the road on Sunday for the 2017 Trukai Fun Run.

A sea of yellow T-shirts is expected to flow through the route with thousands coming to enjoy the early morning event in support of Team PNG.

PNG Olympic Committee president Sir John Dawanincura praised Trukai Industries and other sponsors for their support.

He thanked Trukai Industries for sponsoring 100,000 T-shirts for the Fun Run and acknowledged businesses who bought shirts at the auctions in Lae and Port Moresby.

Those who do not have a Fun Run shirt yet can buy one tomorrow at the Waterfront shopping centre, Konedobu. Team PNG athletes, SP Hunters and North Qld Cowboys, Matt Scott and Brent Tate will be available to meet the public.

