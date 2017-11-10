Sealing of Buin roads paves way for development in South Bougainville

A large community event was held on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a major project in Buin, South Bougainville.

The sealing of the main town roads was funded through the Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership programme.

The project lays the foundation for greater development in South Bougainville.

The K11.5 million project to upgrade Buin town roads was completed ahead of schedule and within budget. The newly sealed roads are engineered to stand heavy rainfall in the region and will provide a huge boost to the local economy. South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu said the Buin community was already benefiting from the project.

“These new roads and improved drainage have given a tangible lift to the town and will help to drive economic and social development in Southern Bougainville. It also have pedestrian crossing for safety.”

For the first time, the health centre has safe and reliable access for residents.

Autonomous Bougainville Government Minister for Technical Services Luke Karaston was proud of the high quality of the project.

“This new road surface will provide long-lasting, all-weather access. It is an example of what can be achieved when we all work togehter.”

The long-standing partnership with Australia has delivered several projects. They include the resealing of the road from Arawa to Kieta port and the resealing of Arawa town roads.

Australian High Commission minister-counsellor Rod Hilton said the developments demonstrated Australia’s strong commitment to the transport sector in Bougainville.

