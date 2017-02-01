Search on for missing soldiers

A LOCAL tourism operator will be assisting in identifying locations of Americans missing in action during World War Two in Madang.

The Melanesian Tourism Services (MTS) will be engaged in Project Recover led by the University of Delaware, Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California in San Diego and the not-for-profit organisation BentProp Project.

MTS executive director Sir Peter Barter told The National that it would assist in the project that would be for two weeks between February and March.

“The main purpose is to make people aware, particularly in Madang, of the research to be undertaken to minimise possible compensation claims,” he said.

“We are merely assisting the research and will help to undertake awareness in Madang.”

SIO underwater archaeologist Dr Andrew Pietruszka said the project would not disturb the underwater sites and was supported by the US and Papua New Guinea governments.

“Project Recover is a collaborative effort to enlist 21st century science and technology in a quest to find the final underwater resting place of Americans Missing in Action since World War Two,” Pietruszka said.

“For two weeks, Project Recover will conduct oceanographic surveys and dive on targets focused in and around the waters of Madang.

“The objectives are to locate aircraft crash sites associated with US personnel who remain missing as a result of World War Two, document these sites and correlate any site to a known loss.

“The proposed survey work has great potential to document both known and unknown archaeological sites and facilitating the recovery and identification of the remains of the US service personnel still missing from World War Two.

“The discovery and documentation of such sites will enhance the ability of both the Papua New G uinea and US governments to protect underwater sites that fall under their jurisdiction.

“The proposed archaeological survey and documentation is designed as a non-disturbance inventory activity.

“Project Recover researchers will not disturb these sites.”

MTS would help the research by making awareness of the reasearch to the locals in Madang.

Like this: Like Loading...