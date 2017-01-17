Search for women’s coach on

THE position of head coach of the PNG national women’s rugby league team has been advertised.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League chief executive Reatau Rau said the position was advertised following the PNGRFL board meeting in December in Port Moresby.

“The board resolved that the position of head coach for our national women’s team must be advertised so that a suitable and qualified coach is appointed,” Rau said.

He said the main role of the head coach would be to identify potential players in the domestic and overseas competitions, select and prepare a squad to take part at the Women’s Rugby League World Cup campaign at the end of this year in Australia.

The coach will be expected to instil discipline and values on and off the field and develop a team-centred environment.

Rau said the position was open to PNG citizens only and urged those who hold a NRL level one coaching certificate or similar qualifications and have been involved in coaching for the past three years to submit their applications.

Applications are to be sent to the PNGRFL CEO, PO Box 1845, Boroko or hand-delivered to the PNGRFL headquarters at the National Football Stadium in Boroko. Applications close tomorrow (Jan 18).

