Second annual Mt Wilhelm race set for October

THE second annual Mt Wilhelm race is scheduled from October 6-7, event chairman Paul Komba confirmed.

He said the inaugural event held last year was a great success with participants and athletes were paid cash prizes totalling more than K123,000.

“We will have two main categories in the race for domestic and international competitors where locals will compete and expats living and working here can also compete in the international category,” Komba said.

He said the Canberra Distance Group from Australia had shown interest and would take part in the race, they would be joined by other international interests.

Komba, who was the head coach of 2015 Pacific Games PNG Athletics team, expressed confidence that this year’s race was expected to be bigger.

“The race’s naming right sponsor PNG National Gaming Control Board maintained their commitment of K150,000 sponsorship and we welcome minor sponsors,” he said.

Komba said the marathon relay race over 42km starts from Kundiawa town and ends at Kagesulgo in Kembogl.

