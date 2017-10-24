Second Gr10 student killed in ENB

ANOTHER grade 10 student in East New Britain was killed in an incident after sitting for his examination.

This is the second grade 10 student from the province to die in two days.

Police said Wale Simon Jr was “brutally murdered” on Saturday night.

Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said Simon, from Kemo village in Okapa, Eastern Highlands, was attacked at the Raniolo settlement in Kokopo.

“The victim was with two friends at the Southern Cross Tank at Raniolo between 8 and 9pm,” police said.

“He was approached by the suspect armed with a bush knife who cut his left arm and when the victim tried to escape, the suspect pursued him, stabbing him everywhere in his body.” The body was found the next day.

Tabali said the suspect was still on the run.

He appealed again to students, especially those completing their examinations, to be cautious about who they mixed around with.

He said parents must be mindful and keep a close watch over their children.

On Friday, a grade 10 student, also from East New Britain, died after a after-exams party and police warned schools, students and parents about drinking after exams.

