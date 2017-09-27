The second half that made history

I WENT to watch the game at Mark Reto’s place and it was already full, so I sat on the floor.

Augustin Yama saw me and offered me his seat. After the pre-game build-up, the game started and within five minutes two tries were scored.

I was restless and uncomfortable so I quietly stood up and walked out of the place thinking that the Falcons would win by a runaway score.

Stanley Ipiio said that the Falcons would not win and that the Hunters would still win in the end.

Ipiio’s comments encouraged me so I went to another house to watch the second half. Stanley Ipia is not a player but a very strong follower.

I was wondering why he said that.

The second half is history.

The boys played very well and it was their defensive effort that won them the game.

The icing on the cake by PNG was golden boy Willie Minoga.

I saw Ase Boas on the left hand side of the field with the ball but did not know where Willie came from to score that winning try.

Rugby league is a team sport and so many people are involved in the preparation and planning before you can achieve a day like Sunday.

On behalf of Willie Minoga’s family we say thank you to the:

Coach and officials of the Hunters team;

PNG Rugby Football League for their foresight;

former Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko;

chairman Standish Tsaka;

Stanley Tepend;

the Government of PNG;

the Snax Tigers club of Lae;

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas;

the 17 Hunters players;

the supporters; and

Waimin Sambaiyoko

And to everyone else who contributed, thank you.

Congratulations PNG Hunters for this great achievement.

Gabriel Minoga

Like this: Like Loading...