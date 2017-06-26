Second phase of Hela games to begin after election

THE second phase of the Hela Provincial Games will start straight after the general election, sports coordinator Ken Agobe says.

Agobe said the provincial sports council had plans to have a two-day event featuring 11 sports but the dates were yet to be confirmed.

The sports include basketball, soccer, rugby league nines, rugby sevens, karate, touch football, darts, snooker, volleyball, kickboxing, boxing and athletics.

Agobe said selections for Team Hela to the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe would be finalised.

“We did the first part of the games in March and that’s when we formed our train-on squads but after the elections we will go into the final phase of selections,” he said. Agobe said preparations for Team Hela would be better than what they did for the 2014 PNG Games in Lae.

“For the Lae Games, we did not get the results we wanted but I have a strong feeling that we will do much better this time,” he said.

“I think our 2012 effort in Kokopo is probably our best performance.”

The final selections will be done with assistance from technical officers from the National Sports Institute in Goroka, who will monitor and help finalise the team.

In the meantime, Agobe thanked the province’s politicians who had committed funds for Team Hela to participate in the last two Games.

Agobe said he was excited about the team’s prospects with kickboxing and basketball – the two sports Hela had improved.

