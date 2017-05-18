Second-phase work begins on highway

WORK has started on the second phase of the Lae-Nadzab Highway from 11-Mile to Nadzab, says Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh.

He said the uncompleted Milfordhaven Road and Unitech-Bumayong Road in Lae would be completed by the end of this year.

Wereh said the contractor had started work at 11-Mile towards Nadzab.

Regarding the uncompleted Lae road, he said the provincial supply and tenders board had already put through documents and the two sections should be completed by end of December.

The two sections have raised the ire of Lae residents.

Like this: Like Loading...