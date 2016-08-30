Second semester to end in March next year: Chancellor

THIS year’s second semester at the University of PNG is expected to be completed in March next year, acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann says.

Mann told The National yesterday that disruption of the academic year took place at week 10 of semester one when the students started protesting and boycotting classes.

“So when the students resume on September 5 (Monday), they will resume week 11 onwards and semester one will complete on Nov 5,” Mann said.

“Semester two will start towards the end of November and continue until the end of March, with a month’s break in between from November 19 to January 19 for the Christmas break.

“So March 2017 will be the end of the 2016 academic year.”

Mann said new intakes accepted at UPNG next year would start in April.

“When our first years complete second semester in March 2017, depending on their marks and grade point average, they will go on to second year in April,” Mann said.

“We have published the dates for resumption on the media so I’m sure students, parents and sponsors were able to take note of the dates and made it back to the university.”

The UPNG council terminated all academic teaching and learning activities on July 5 following weeks of class boycotts and unrest by students in protest against Prime Minister Peter O’Neill not stepping down from office while police investigate allegations made against him.

The council said then the environment was not suitable “for the process of learning and teaching”.

Classes at the University of Goroka resumed on Aug 6 and PNG University of Technology planned to resume classes this week.

O’Neill had warned earlier that if classes were to resume, this should only be done for students who are only committed to their education.

“Any student who wants to return to UPNG must do so with the attitude that they want to study, they want to be there and work to complete their education and move to the workforce,” O’Neill said.

Secretary for the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Prof David Kavanamur announced earlier that students on Tesas scholarships can go to their nearest Air Niugini office with their student ID to obtain tickets and return to campus for studies.

