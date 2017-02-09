Second semifinalists to be decided on Saturday

REMATCHES and washout games for the women in the Southern leg of Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup will be played on Saturday at Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

Tournament coordinator Simon Maima said he Ipatas Cup Southern leg challenge would complete its games on Saturday and declare the two golden pass winners on Sunday after the final.

He said the games were deferred to Saturday to give ample time to players to recover from injuries and prepare for the rematches and semifinals.

He said some of the players taking part in the finals were students and they needed to attend classes during the week.

“Marane Stoneville and QPR Wanderers will have the first rematch followed by the City Redbacks and Five-Mile Watchdogs and then we’ll head straight into the semis,” Maima said.

The Stoneville-Wanderers and Redbacks-Watchdogs matches will decide who plays in the second semifinal match — both on Saturday.

Paga Panthers and Toks Mix Dogs will face off in the other semifinal after they won their respective quarterfinal fixtures last Sunday.

