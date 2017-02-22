Secondary school still charging fees

STUDENTS attending Goroka Secondary School have been told to pay K850 as an enrolment fee.

Classes have already started but the students who cannot pay are still looking for the money to enrol.

Education Minister Nick Kuman has stopped schools from charge such fees so I don’t understand why Goroka Secondary is charging this fee and for what purpose.

I urge the national and provincial education authorities to look into this matter and find out why principal of GSS is collecting such fees.

Concerned parent

Goroka

