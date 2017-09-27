The secret of not giving up

HERE we are again breathing and living this moment.

Show me someone who has never faced daily challenges and I will tell you there is none. Everyone in this country has his or her own “down” moments.

But all in all, bear in mind that God is still in control, and if God for us, who can be against us? Never give up my fellow friend. Our God is bigger than all the pains, all the challenges and even all our deepest fears.

Depression is not an attribute of God.

God is a God of peace. So when you feel down, bear in mind that the devil does not want to see you succeed.

Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.

Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is not our darkness that most frightens us; it is our light.

This country succeeds if you succeed.

Papua New Guinea fails as a nation if you fail as an individual. Don’t ever forget the fact that this nation is controlled by its citizens, and you are one of them.

Everyone falls down but those who are well known for their successes today are the very ones who rise up from their falls.

As a patriot, I am here to say that nothing will ever stand in the way of a citizen who doesn’t give up. Nothing is difficult. If you think you can, you are right.

No matter how far down the wrong road you’ve travelled, bear in mind that God is still in control.

All the best in your life’s endeavours.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

