Secretariat thanks Anderson for support

THE Papua New Guinea Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI) national secretariat has thanked outgoing executive director of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Greg Anderson, pictured, for its implementation in the country.

Anderson leaves the chamber after serving for 28 years.

National Secretariat head Lucas Akan said Anderson had been supportive of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative since PNG agreed to implement its reporting process as a candidate country in 2013.

“It has been a wonderful time working with the chamber under (his) leadership, particularly in supporting us to implement the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative reporting in the country,” Alkan said.

“We wish him well in his future career and interest.”

Former University of Papua New Guinea Chancellor Professor Albert Mellam takes over from Anderson.

Alkan said the PNGEITI was looking forward to strengthening their working relationship under Mellam’s leadership.

Mellam brings to the chamber a wealth of experience having worked as a senior academic and Vice-Chancellor for more than 29 years at the University of PNG.

He also holds adjunct professorial positions in some Australasian universities.

He has a vast public sector experience.

Mellam was a director of Nambawan Super Limited, Credit Corporation (PNG), Brian Bell and Co Ltd, and the Investment Promotion Authority Board.

His applied research areas include the extractive industry, for example, research on mine closure arrangements and involvement in the Misima mine’s closure project.

Like this: Like Loading...