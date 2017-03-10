Securing a great partnership

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE dusty tables were cleared as the men carried large the cartons into the chamber. The area was compact so chairs were quickly lined up in an oval format so that the boxes could be stacked up behind the main conference table.

For Kuima Security Services, it was the day its boss Anton Kaupa was to present new uniform sets to a group of police officers who had travelled in to Lae all the way from the cold Highlands.

Inside those cartons were 14 sets of uniforms – from steel-cap-booths to police caps.

The presentation was somewhat unplanned and coincidental because the policemen from Chimbu had travelled to Lae for an investigation.

Kaupa heard about the trip and notified them that he had some uniforms for them to pick up.

Kaupa’s is a pioneer security companies in Lae and he is a long time business figure in the city.

He also has trucking and quarry businesses.

The idea to donate uniforms to policemen began when Kaupa, from Dom Kuima, in the Suwai Local Level Government, in the Sinasina-Yongomulg district in Chimbu, was on holiday in his village last Christmas.

He noticed that the local policemen were wearing uniforms that had lost their colour from going through the laundry after many years. Some of the uniforms had tears in them.

He found out that it had been several years since they last received new sets of uniforms from the police department.

Touched by their story, Kaupa met with the Rural Police Station Commander Sergeant Rex Hinafa and senior officer Peter Maul to see if he could be of some help.

A list of policemen needed new sets of uniforms was written up and, as they say, the rest is history.

KSS paid K16,000 to tailoring firm Bismill Trading Company to have the uniforms produced.

The six Kamtai policemen who had travelled to Lae for the special police investigation were not aware of what was about to transpire. Kaupa had heard about the travel and requested that they meet with him in Lae.

That’s how the six policemen from Chimbu found themselves in the Kuima head office along Independence Drive at Limki.

When the policemen found out about the new uniforms, some were pleasantly surprised while a couple fought back tears.

Before officially handing the 14 pair of boots, shirts, trousers, belts and caps to the officers Kaupa said: “We have a good working relationship with police and wish to show our commitment towards what you are doing.”

“Police and security both play an important role of ensuring lives and properties are protected and kept safe,” he said.

“Law and order is everyone’s business,” he said.

“These policemen have been wearing faded uniforms for a long time so as a local from the area where they are based, I thought I can assist out in a small way,” Kaupa said.

In response, Hinafa, said his officers were very grateful for the assistance given by Kaupa as it was currently difficult to get new sets of uniforms like this when the country and government is going through tough financial times.

He said with the new sets of uniforms his officers will now continue on their jobs with an added sense of pride.

Northern Region Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police John Kale also witnessed the donation. He said KSS was an effective partner in addressing crime and other law and order problems in the city and the Northern Command was thankful for that.

Kale said elections were just around the corner and it is important to equip police to be ready to take on the challenge of addressing election related problems in the volatile highlands region.

KSS also helps communities around the Speedway and Limki areas during difficult times.

