Security for Apec well underway, says Diro

THE country is aware of security challenges as it prepares to host the 2018 Apec, Joint Taskforce Commander Colonel Siale Diro says.

“We engaged back in 2015 with our partners. The level and density of our engagement has increased recently,” Diro said.

“This will be the first time for Apec to be hosted in an economy that does not have the land, maritime and air capability assets, in particular, the strike and fire aircraft that will establish and maintain complete control over our airspace.”

Thus, assistance will been given by partners such as the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“The major threat for major economies is terrorism which they face on a daily basis, particularly terrorist organisations.

“So by virtue of the fact that this is the first time for us to provide safety and security for such a major event, we started our preparations in 2014. The strategic plans and guidance were produced and released by the end of 2014. Our concept of operations was done in 2015.”

He said they would provide two security bubbles.

“The first will be the 12-month bubble covering all the minor meetings commencing in September this year. The second will the security bubble for the Apec economic leaders meeting here in Port Moresby.”

Like this: Like Loading...