Security company to sponsor dux students

A security firm in East New Britain has taken the initiative to sponsor dux prizes in schools in East New Britain, the firm says.

Anitua said security services branch would be giving the awards to 17 schools.

Kokopo branch operations manager Ilai Wawaongo said the company had a social obligation to give back to the community and so he suggested the idea of sponsoring dux of selected schools in ENB.

“Anitua security services employs guards from all over the province and as a way of appreciation the company will be donating dux prizes to selected schools in all four districts,” he said.

Two secondary schools, one international school and fourteen primary schools have been selected.

He said the message behind this dux award is “education does not end”.

It will encourage students to be committed and pursue to higher level if they want a better future through education.

