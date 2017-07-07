Security and election teams in WNB focus on counting

ALL security and election teams in West New Britain are now focused on counting which begins at the Catholic Church diocese hall in Kimbe on Sunday, according to provincial police commander Jim Namora.

Namora said security and security response teams involved in polling along the south coast (Gasmata, Kandrian Coastal and Inland and Gloucester) in West New Britain have been withdrawn from their respective areas of operation.

He said the security teams were onboard the naval ship, the Seeadler, and heading for Kimbe.

Namora said the transportation of security teams from the south coast marked the conclusion of polling in the Kandrian-Gloucester open electorate.

He said all security teams from Talasea were withdrawn to Kimbe with their respective polling teams, including those at the Bali/Vitu islands.

Namora was thankful of the support given to him by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) Navy in regards to mobility.

He also thanked other stakeholders who supported the security teams in West New Britain during polling.

Like this: Like Loading...