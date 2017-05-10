Security forces need people’s cooperation, says officer

POLICE in Western Highlands are urging the people to behave and cooperate with the security forces to ensure a free and safe election.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Martin Lakari said soldiers from Port Moresby and prison officers from Baisu and Barawaghi will be assisting the mobile squad and police in the province.

“Now that we are in the campaign period, we will beef up our manpower. Our police and mobile squads will be boosted by soldiers and correctional services personnel,” he said.

Lakari urged candidates and supporters to cooperate with the security forces.

“We all want to create a safe environment where people exercise their democratic rights in electing leaders of their choice.”

He reported a violent free nomination and campaign period in the four districts of Western Highlands.

He encouraged everyone to give a chance for all members in a community to cast their vote.

“We must encourage everyone to give a chance to our marginalised members of the community to exercise their democratic right to choose a leader they think is right for them.

“So far, election campaign in Western Highlands looks good. I commend our candidates and their supporters for being responsible in their conduct.”

