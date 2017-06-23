Security forces plan poll parade

SECURITY forces in West New Britain are gearing up for the start of polling.

A parade in the presence of Police Commissioner Gari Baki and other senior officers from the disciplinary forces is scheduled today at the Independence Oval in Kimbe town.

The election security operation will be launched from there. There will also be the commissioning of the refurbished MV Baki, a police patrol vessel similar to the MV Labi which now in operation along the Morobe-Oro Bay coastline.

The parade has postponed three times to allow Baki to be present.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said West New Britain’s security operations will be in the hands of 178 regular officers, 84 reservists and 13 Correctional Services personnel from the nearby Lakiemata facility. He is hoping that a PNG Defence Force patrol boat team from the Lombrum Naval Base will be deployed.

Mobile Squad 19 based at the Gari Baki Barracks outside Kimbe will provide the core of the response unit.

