Security forces in Tari disperse mob

SECURITY forces in Hela fired shots into the air to disperse a rowdy crowd trying to disrupt counting at Tari yesterday, according to officials.

Provincial election manager John Tipa said some candidates and their supporters tried to create trouble near the counting venue but were sent packing by security forces.

“I commend the security personnel for handling very tough situations sensibly, and appeal to candidates to respect the election process,” Tipa said.

He said counting proceeded after that for the second day for Tari-Pori, and the first day for the Komo-Margarima and Koroba-Kopiago electorates.

“I am not a judge, nor is the counting centre a court room. If candidates have issues with elections, please take it to courts,” he said.

“In the meantime, my staff and I will complete the process of elections in Hela.”

On Monday morning, security forces guarding ballot boxes at the Tari police post exchanged fire with a group of armed men who had tried to destroy the containers where the ballot boxes were kept.

Like this: Like Loading...