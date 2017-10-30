Security jobs reserved for locals: Minister

IMMIGRATION and Border Security Minister Petrus Thomas has stopped the recruitment of 42 Fijians contracted to provide security at the Manus regional processing centre.

Thomas said security jobs and garrison duties were reserved for locals.

“I have noted with concern the arrangement by the new contractor Paladim Solutions to bring 42 Fijians to work on Manus as security guards at the new locations where refuges and non-refugees will be accommodated,” he said.

“The arrangement was done without any consultation with PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority to consider concerns of local security service providers and the Manus provincial government.”

Thomas said last week they had refused entry at Jackson International Airport of 31 employees of Paladin Solutions who had arrived without visa to travel to Manus to work.

“They have been informed of our requirements for the company to comply with before any visa for foreigners to work are processed,” he said.

