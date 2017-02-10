Security a key pillar in hosting the Apec summit, says Jinga

By ALPHONSE PORAU

OFFICIALS from Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand and United States held their fifth Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Security Partner Working Group meeting yesterday in Port Moresby.

This was one of the lead up meetings to discuss the gaps identified and the key technical requirements for security during the Apec summit in 2018.

Director-general of the Office of Security and Coordination Assessment Ian Jinga said the whole idea was to invite their counterparts to assist in hosting the summit.

“Security is the pillar of the entire activity so we need to get it right,” he said.

“Obviously we do not have the capability required to deliver security, that is why our friends are coming forward to help us do that.”

He said that all agenda that would be discussed were important and one of them would be legislation which the Government has passed recently.

Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade first assistant secretary to PNG branch Geoff Tooth said that the focus of the meeting was to ensure that the government was engaged.

“Australian experience of Apec when we hosted it and other parts of the meeting show that every part of the government is engaged,” he said.

“We are just trying to make sure all our agencies and non-Apec agencies have engagement with PNG agencies.”

