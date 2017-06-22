Security man foils armed robbery

A KUIMA security guard was praised for his courage that perhaps saved Papindo Trading thousands after he attacked two armed men trying to rob the kai bar in Goroka last Saturday.

Kuima Security Services Goroka branch manager Jerry Kara said his guard Billy Kuima was working at the Papindo Trading kai bar when seven young men walked in.

Two armed with a homemade gun and a bush knife approached Kuima and pointed the gun at him ordering him to open the door leading to the kai bar.

“Kuima put his right hand to the door pretending to open it. He saw the hands of the man with the pistol and knew that there may be no bullets in it,” Kara said.

“He wrestled the gun off him, kicked the other man with the bush knife. And the criminals dropped the gun and the bush knife and ran off.”

Kara said the pistol was handed to police with a statement on the incident. Police are investigating.

He said if his guard had not shown such bravery, the Papindo kai bar would have lost thousands of kina.

“This is the second time Kuima Securities successfully intervened to stop armed robbery,” Kara said.

“The first was an attempted robbery at Papindo shop at West Goroka where the criminal’s right hand was chopped off.”

Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal praised the efforts of Kuima Security Guards in foiling the attempted robbery.

