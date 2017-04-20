Security needs K121m

Police Commissioner Gari Baki says security cannot conduct full election operations below a budget of K121 million.

In his election update to departmental heads and agencies meeting in Mendi, Southern Highlands, Baki said that almost 80 per cent of the K121 million would go towards allowances for security personnel to be made of police, soldiers and Correctional Services officers.

“So we plan for about K100 million to cater for the election allowances and K21 million for any logistics that is required,” Baki said.

“A greater aspect of this in terms of logistics will go towards air support.

“We are hoping that by the time we commence the elections, we’ve taken note of the exact number of personnel that are going to be deployed so that we can try to reduce the election allowance component.”

Baki said 10,600 security personnel would be engaged for the elections.

“We are not taking a leading role in the conduct of elections, (but) we are taking a leading role in the provision of security,” he said.

“In terms of manpower, the police are supported by 500 defence personnel and 500 Correctional Services officers who will be sworn in and appointed special constables.

“They will be attached to the police to be deployed specifically in the Highlands.”

“The rest of the country will be covered by regular police personnel and reservists totalling about 9600 personnel.”

Baki said pre-deployment of security personnel would start on May 1, which was immediately after closing of the election nominations.

He said this would cover response units, particularly those in the Highlands.

“The conduct of elections, particularly in terms of the deployment of security personnel – police defence and Correctional Services – is being delegated to all divisional commanders around the country,” Baki said.

