Security set for elections

ABOUT 500 security personnel will be engaged in the general election in East New Britain, acting police commander, Senior Insp Joseph Tabali said.

He was addressing an election road show awareness at the provincial market in Kokopo on Wednesday.

This was the last of a series of road shows conducted in the four districts in ENB by the provincial election steering committee to ensure awareness on good governance and choosing right leaders reached all eligible voters in the province.

“ENB is ready to deliver a trouble-free election with 500 security personnel comprising of Correctional Service officers, regular police officers, mobile squad, ex-correctional service, police and defence force personnel will be deployed to the four districts of Rabaul, Kokopo, Pomio and Gazelle,” Tabali said.

He commended the provincial administration for providing 60 public servants to also assist in security.

“I am appealing to the people of ENB that we are here to assist the PNG Electoral Commission to ensure that elections must be free, fair and safe for people and that is our mission,” he said.

