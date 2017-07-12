Security well prepared, police boss says

SOUTHERN Highlands police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto has assured the people of the province that security personnel were well prepared and there would be no disruptions during counting.

Papoto told The National that polling in the province went well and no major incidents were reported despite threats that there would be bloodshed and problems, especially in the rural areas.

He said people had showed maturity and cooperated well with their candidates and polling was done peacefully.

“The incident that transpired on Sunday night in front of the Mendi provincial police headquarter is under police investigation and those police involved in the shooting will be suspended from duty.

“Security is intact and there will be no disturbances and people must show respect during the counting period,” he said.

Papoto said an issue that hindered counting officials, scrutineers and others who entered polling booth were the delay in issuing identification cards.

“The first counting started on Sunday for the Ialibu-Pangia electorate and everything went well as security was tightened up and people showed respect,” he said.

He said counting should have progressed effectively on Monday morning but due to the incident on Sunday night, Ialibu-Pangia continued late and the Imbonggu electorate also started its count late, at 4pm.

“We (security personnel) are sure that counting will go well as we started peacefully and will end peacefully,” Papoto said.

He said before the counting started for Ialibu-Pangia, five roadblocks were conducted at various locations, especially access roads leading into Mendi town.

Those roadblocks would continue to make sure there are no disturbances, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...