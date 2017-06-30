Security well prepared: Police

SECURITY personnel in Southern Highlands are well prepared for the start of polling today.

Provincial police Commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto said the province had about 380 response units in the five districts for polling.

“The security forces are made up of Defence Force, Correctional Services.

“Candidates and supporters must not try to force others to vote or tamper with ballot boxes and must respect others to exercise their rights,” he said.

Papoto said the province had 650 polling places and the number of security forces was enough to cover all the polling areas to protect polling officials and ballot boxes.

“I am sure that we will make sure there are no disturbances during the polling. Candidates and supporters who are thinking of hijacking or tampering ballot boxes must refrain and let the people exercise their freedom.”

Like this: Like Loading...