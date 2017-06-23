See the big picture: Parkop

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Power Parkop hopes that the people in the city will put their common interest ahead of their personal interest.

He believes that if they can do that, they will “see the big picture, continue to embrace the changes” taking place, “and make the right decision”.

Parkop, who is defending his NCD regional seat, said he was unfazed by his 37 opponents.

“I’m very confident because I think my record speaks for itself,” he told The National.

“If we put all the petty arguments aside, petty jealousy and so on, we have delivered beyond expectations.

“I’m confident, based on that, that I should be able to muster enough support in our community to continue the journey that we have taken.”

Parkop dismissed the vitriolic social media campaign against him, describing the users as people cut off from reality.

He said they were people just vending their frustrations, personal failures on Facebook.

“The reality out there in the community, suburbs and so on, is a completely different story,” Parkop said.

“I’m comforted by what I hear from the community.

“The support is there and I’m confident that they will deliver me for a third term.

“I don’t need to worry about the social media.”

Parkop commended the people of NCD for a “relatively peaceful” eight weeks of campaigning.

He said they had behaved in the right way and had not succumbed to aggressive tactics.

“They are becoming more educated and want to have a better interactive dialogue, or listen to issues and policies,” Parkop said.

“That’s very comforting for the future where our people will make decisions based on policies and performance, rather than inducement and other forms of campaigning.”

