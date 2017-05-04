Seed production needs support

Seed accessibility and availability in Papua New Guinea is still a problem because there is not a single seed industry in the country apart from the only PNG National Tree Seed Centre at Bulolo in the Morobe.

The seed industry involves established institutions or stakeholders who are involved in producing raw seed and planting materials in fulfilling farmers’ seed requirements locally and internationally through imports and exports.

Available seed source and planting materials identified in PNG were the imported assorted vegetable seeds from developed seed industries sold by the Seed Input Suppliers and locally scattered planting materials produced by few Government, Non- Government and Private Plant Breeders.

Realizing the big issue in seed accessibility and availability, the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) Seed Programme has temporarily taken a lead in facilitating seed business in the Highlands and Momase.

Currently there are six business houses and one individual farmer involved in the seed business facilitated by the Seed Programme.

From the total seven seed traders selected, three are involved in the FPDA’s National Seed Scheme where the Seed Programme supplies seed and business owners are allowed to put up their small mark up in appreciation for the role in allowing their stores for farmers’ access to assorted seed.

The other four supermarkets have linked up with Brian Bell in supplying assorted vegetable seed with limited knowledge of seed science and technology and seed requirements.

The Seed Programme facilitates through technical advice on seed handling, including seed storage temperature requirements, appropriate storage mediums, duration of seed storage andassists them in conducting very simple seed tests to ensure that they are supplying viable seed to the farmers.

The programme also provides advice on the types of seed to be sold at stores in accordance to the farmers’ and markets’ seed requirements.

This information is collected and fed to the Seed Input Suppliers to assist them in supplying the appropriate seed as required by the farmers and markets which also results in improving the profitability of the seed business.

Three stores involved in the seed scheme are Guam Super Market at Banz, Jiwaka, and Lumusa and Gembogl Stores in Western Highlands and Chimbu.

Four supermarkets linked to Brian Bell include Sika Didiman and TNA Hardware stores at Kundiawa, Chimbu and Jarvanandi and Nambawan Supermarkets at Wau and Bulolo, Morobe.

Through Seed Business Facilitation, farmers enjoyed this initiative as they were given easy access to the available assorted vegetable seed.

This has resulted in seed supply and vegetable production had increased through this initiative and even the right varieties of seed have been sold meeting farmers and formal market requirements.

Business owners also enjoy the revenue generated from the seed and other chemical and fertilizers sold at their stores after right types of seed and farm inputs were received.

