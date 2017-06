As a public servant, I have seen a great down fall in the Education department.

One classic example is the ‘national education gazette’.

The eligibility list is backdated back to 2012.

Gazette is an annual event and the department has failed to provide the paper and other necessities

The Education Department continue to fail its members every year.

Come on, Teaching Service Commission! Wake up!

Jimmy, Via email

Lae, Morobe

