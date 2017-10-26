Segeyaro determined to honour dad’s memory

IT is always an honour for a player to represent Papua New Guinea in the sport of rugby league, the national sport.

This year’s PNG LNG Kumuls World Cup squad has two players who are the sons of former Kumuls.

Lachlan Lam, the son of former Kumul captain and coach Adrian Lam and James Segeyaro, son of former Kumuls five-eighth Iffysoe Segeyaro.

For James, the opportunity of wearing the Kumul jumper as a way of acknowledging the memory of his late father, who was not only a former Kumul, but a rugby league figure involved in the establishment of the schoolboys programme.

“It will definitely be an emotional experience for me putting on the Kumuls jersey and holding up that Segeyaro name,” Segeyaro said.

“My dad has got a massive legacy and I’ve got very big shoes to fill.

“I think every kid who has a father always tries to make him proud and putting on the jersey is just a little part of repaying my family and the Segeyaro name.

“To play for the Kumuls is something that I can do to give back to Papua New Guinea and any other avenues of rugby league that my late father did so I think fulfilling that legacy is a massive goal of mine,” the 26-year old said.

“Born in Goroka and him surrounded by rugby league all the time, I was exposed at a very young age of what type of player my father was and what type of person he was so I was always going to try to make it to the Kumuls one day,” Segeyaro, who made the 2013 Kumuls World Cup but pulled out, said.

“Obviously I got the opportunity once to represent PNG in the Prime Minister’s 13 and now playing in the world cup for the Kumuls is another great opportunity.

“I thank Michael Marum and the coaching staff for the belief they’ve shown in me to represent PNG and represent my family.

“I want to do well for the Kumuls and hopefully we get some good results and move forward,” Segeyaro said.

