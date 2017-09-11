Segeyaro not for fans to decide

James Segeyaro, with many calling on the national selectors not to pick him for the rugby league World Cup.

People have the right to say whatever they want to say, but for me as an Eastern Highlander, I say whether he is selected to play for Papua New Guinea or not, he loses nothing.

Mind you, PNG Rugby Football League did nothing to get Segeyaro to where he is now; the Australian league did.

Segeyaro was only speaking his mind when he said that he would play for the Kumuls if he was selected, and selection into the Kumuls squad is the prerogative of the coach and the selectors – not the fans.

You and I can talk as much as we like but at the end of the day we have no say in the selection.

Apo Monagi

