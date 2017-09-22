Segeyaro should be in the team

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister’s 13 were hammered 50-nil by the Australian side last year.

This is a bad reflection on the nation. The selection of the players should have been done fairly.

People like James Segeyaro should have been considered.

We cannot make judgments based on past grievances.

Despite who we are and what we have said, we are all Papua New Guineans. We have the SP Hunters but none of them have played in the NRL. We cannot make conclusions and say that the Hunters are better to challenge the world.

If the Papua New Guinea Rugby League board is really serious about making PNG proud it should pick the right players.

The world will be watching us and we should show them who we really are by selecting the best against Australia.



George Leo and FB

