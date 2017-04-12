Seized buses to be checked before release

By JUNIOR UKAHA

ALL defective and unregistered buses impounded by authorities at the Morobe Traffic Registry will be thoroughly checked before they are released, an official says.

The registry’s chief executive officer Joshua Mais was responding to concerns raised by bus owners on Monday that the delay in the release of their vehicles was costing them a lot in revenue.

More than 100 buses were impounded last Tuesday in a joint operation by the police and registry officials to put off the road defective and unlicensed vehicles.

Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said public safety was paramount.

Mais told The National that the operation was nothing new as it was the normal day-to-day business of the registry to check vehicles on the roads.

“This time we have decided to do it with police to ensure it was more effective,” Mais said.

“We will continue the operation to remove more defective vehicles off the road.

“As for the buses impounded, they will be checked. We will deal with each PMV owner.

“It will not be like before where they bribe their way out when they are caught.

“They can wait because we are concerned about the safety of the people.

“We will identify the owners and crew and charge them if they are found to have breached traffic laws.”

Mais said some buses already checked had been released to their owners.

