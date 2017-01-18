Seizing licence illegal: Police

POLICE have no right to confiscate driving licenses from motorists at road checkpoints or when stopped for searches, Northern Command Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness says.

He made this known to senior officers during a workshop in Lae, saying licenses belonged to drivers which must be returned after checking.

“It is the driver’s personal property and must be respected. It is also their reference for job opportunities,” he said.

“After checking on drivers, their licenses must be given back to them. It must not be taken even if the vehicle or the driver is at fault. It is their private property.”

Guinness said if a driver was at fault, he or she should be fined and issued a receipt.

“This is not happening at roadblocks conducted by police.” he said.

“I don’t want to hear any complaints that drivers are not issued receipts for the fines paid.

“And the money collected must be given to the provincial treasury as consolidated revenue.”

He also said issues which should be addressed included the breakdown in discipline, official corruption, abuse of office and police brutality, which were very important.

“There is a complete breakdown in command and control and we need to seriously look into it,” he said.

“We as leaders need to lead by example and bring every member of rank and file back into the system to restore pride.”

